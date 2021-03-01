Home / News / Auto News / Cadillac Celestiq flagship electric sedan to be unveiled this summer
Auto

Cadillac Celestiq flagship electric sedan to be unveiled this summer

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 06:03 pm

General Motors will reportedly unveil its Cadillac Celestiq electric sedan this summer around July-August.

As for the highlights, the premium vehicle will have a futuristic look and a luxurious cabin with a full-width digital display. It will be based on the Ultium battery platform that offers a driving range of over 644km.

Here are more details.

In this article
The car will sport a minimalist grille and sleek headlights It will deliver a range of more than 644km It will have a glass roof with dimmable areas Cadillac Celestiq: Pricing and availability

Exteriors

The car will sport a minimalist grille and sleek headlights

The car will sport a minimalist grille and sleek headlights

The Cadillac Celestiq will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a minimalist grille flanked by slim headlights, vertically-positioned DRLs, and a wide air dam.

On the sides, it will have blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

A body-colored bumper and unique V-shaped taillights should grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will deliver a range of more than 644km

No details regarding the powertrain of the Cadillac Celestiq are currently available. However, it should draw power from two electric motors linked to an Ultium battery pack that boasts a driving range of over 644km. An all-wheel-drive system will also be available.

Interiors

It will have a glass roof with dimmable areas

The Cadillac Celestiq will have a luxurious cabin with four bucket seats, a glass roof with four dimmable zones, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

It will house a full-width digital screen akin to the MBUX Hyperscreen for infotainment and driving-related information.

All standard safety features, including multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should also be available.

Information

Cadillac Celestiq: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Cadillac Celestiq will carry a price-tag of around $200,000 (approximately Rs. 1.46 crore) and will go on sale by the end of 2023 or early-2024. However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently available.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Hyundai BAYON SUV to make global debut on March 2
Latest News
Bengaluru: 97-year-old first to get COVID-19 vaccine in city
Bengaluru
Samsung Galaxy M12 to be launched on March 11
Science
UP: Dalit girl found dead, villagers clash with police
India
Bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut in Javed Akhtar's defamation case
India
Mansi Sehgal, Miss India Delhi 2019, joins Aam Aadmi Party
Entertainment
Latest Auto News
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine first impression: A feature-packed compact luxury sedan
Auto
Tata Altroz v/s Mahindra XUV300: Which one should you buy?
Auto
BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300's colors and engine details revealed
Auto
2021 Volkswagen Arteon sedan to be launched in India soon?
Auto
2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 motorbike found testing; design details revealed
Auto
Trending Topics