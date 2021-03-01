Cadillac Celestiq flagship electric sedan to be unveiled this summer

No details regarding the powertrain of the Cadillac Celestiq are currently available. However, it should draw power from two electric motors linked to an Ultium battery pack that boasts a driving range of over 644km. An all-wheel-drive system will also be available.
In the US, the Cadillac Celestiq will carry a price-tag of around $200,000 (approximately Rs. 1.46 crore) and will go on sale by the end of 2023 or early-2024. However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently available.