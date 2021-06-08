Home / News / Auto News / Honda announces Rs. 3,500 cashback offer on its Livo bike
Auto

Honda announces Rs. 3,500 cashback offer on its Livo bike

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 06:05 pm
Honda announces Rs. 3,500 cashback offer on its Livo bike
Honda Livo being offered with Rs. 3,500 cashback

Japanese automaker Honda has introduced a cashback offer of 5% (up to Rs. 3,500) for its Livo commuter bike in India. The deal is valid only on EMI transactions via SBI credit cards and can be availed till June 30. The company has also announced a similar offer for several of its other two-wheelers, including the Grazia 125 Sports Edition, X-Blade, and Activa 6G.

In this article
Design

The bike is available in four color options

The Honda Livo sits on a diamond frame and features a chiseled fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, a rear grab rail, and body-colored mirrors. It also houses a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler is available in Athletic Blue Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Matte Axis Gray, and Black color variants.

Information

It runs on a 109.51cc engine

The Honda Livo draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.51cc air-cooled motor that generates 8.67hp of power at 7,500rpm and 9.3Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Combi Brake System is also on offer

For the rider's safety, the Honda Livo is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a Combi Brake System for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and hydraulic twin shockers on the rear side.

Information

Honda Livo: Pricing

In India, the Honda Livo carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 71,460 for the drum brake variant and Rs. 75,661 for the disc brake model (both prices, ex-showroom Mumbai).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BUGATTI's CHIRON Super Sport is a limited-run 1,577hp hypercar

Latest News

2021 French Open: Pavlyuchenkova beats Rybakina to reach semis

Sports

Apple unveils new macOS Monterey, refreshed Safari browser at WWDC

Science

Apple announces improvements for iPadOS, iCloud, and watchOS at WWDC

Science

France President Emmanuel Macron slapped in face; 2 arrested

World

2021 Triumph Speed Twin's pre-bookings now open in India

Auto

Latest Auto News

BUGATTI's CHIRON Super Sport is a limited-run 1,577hp hypercar

Auto

Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV debuts in India at Rs. 2.43 crore

Auto

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder launched at Rs. 3.5 crore

Auto

Tata Harrier Dark Edition is now available in three variants

Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 41,000 on Maruti Suzuki NEXA cars

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Honda Grazia 125 Sports Edition available with Rs. 3,500 cashback

Auto

Honda offering cashback worth Rs. 3,500 on its X-Blade bike

Auto

Honda is offering Rs. 3,500 cashback on BS6 Shine motorcycle

Auto

Honda Grazia 125 scooter available with cashback worth Rs. 3,500

Auto
Trending Topics