Honda announces Rs. 3,500 cashback offer on its Livo bike

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 06:05 pm

Honda Livo being offered with Rs. 3,500 cashback

Japanese automaker Honda has introduced a cashback offer of 5% (up to Rs. 3,500) for its Livo commuter bike in India. The deal is valid only on EMI transactions via SBI credit cards and can be availed till June 30. The company has also announced a similar offer for several of its other two-wheelers, including the Grazia 125 Sports Edition, X-Blade, and Activa 6G.

Design

The bike is available in four color options

The Honda Livo sits on a diamond frame and features a chiseled fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, a rear grab rail, and body-colored mirrors. It also houses a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler is available in Athletic Blue Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Matte Axis Gray, and Black color variants.

Information

It runs on a 109.51cc engine

The Honda Livo draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.51cc air-cooled motor that generates 8.67hp of power at 7,500rpm and 9.3Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Combi Brake System is also on offer

For the rider's safety, the Honda Livo is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a Combi Brake System for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and hydraulic twin shockers on the rear side.

Information

Honda Livo: Pricing

In India, the Honda Livo carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 71,460 for the drum brake variant and Rs. 75,661 for the disc brake model (both prices, ex-showroom Mumbai).