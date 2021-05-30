Home / News / Auto News / Honda offering cashback worth Rs. 3,500 on its X-Blade bike
Honda offering cashback worth Rs. 3,500 on its X-Blade bike

May 30, 2021
Honda offering cashback worth Rs. 3,500 on its X-Blade bike
Honda X-Blade being offered with 5% cashback in India

Honda is offering a 5% cashback of up to Rs. 3,500 on its BS6-compliant X-Blade motorbike in India. This offer is valid on EMI transactions via SBI Credit Cards till June 30. Notably, this benefit is also available on the brand's Hornet 2.0 and Shine bikes as well as the Dio, Activa 6G, and Grazia 125 scooters. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a full-LED lighting setup

The Honda X-Blade sits on a diamond frame and has a naked sporty design, featuring a stepped-up single-piece seat, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an engine stop switch, and an upswept exhaust. It packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. The bike has a 12-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 144kg.

It is fueled by a 14hp, 163cc engine

The Honda X-Blade draws power from a BS6-compliant 162.71cc, single-cylinder, engine that generates a maximum power of 13.85hp at 8,000rpm and 14.7Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

It has single-channel ABS for better handling

In terms of safety equipment, the Honda X-Blade is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Honda X-Blade: Pricing

In India, the single-disc variant of the Honda X-Blade bike carries a price tag of Rs. 1,09,264 while the dual-disc model sports a price figure of Rs. 1,13,654 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

