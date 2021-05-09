Home / News / Auto News / Honda Activa 6G available with Rs. 3,500 cashback in India
Honda Activa 6G available with Rs. 3,500 cashback in India

Honda Activa 6G available with Rs. 3,500 cashback in India

Japanese automaker Honda is offering a 5% cashback of up to Rs. 3,500 on its Activa 6G scooter in India. This scheme is valid on EMI transactions using SBI Credit Cards till June 30. As for the highlights, the scooter has an eye-catching look and is powered by a BS6-compliant 109.51cc, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 7.78hp. Here's our roundup.

Design

The scooter has an all-LED lighting setup

The Honda Activa 6G sits on an underbone frame and has apron-mounted turn indicators, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, and a stubby exhaust. The scooter packs an analog instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on sheet metal wheels. It has a 5.3-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 107kg.

Information

It is powered by an 8hp, 110cc engine

The Honda Activa 6G draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.51cc, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 7.78hp and a peak torque of 8.79Nm. The motor is paired to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

A combined braking system ensures better handling on roads

For ensuring the rider's safety, the Honda Activa 6G is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and 3-step adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic forks on the rear end.

Information

Honda Activa 6G: Pricing

In India, the Honda Activa 6G starts at Rs. 67,843 and goes up to Rs. 71,089 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price point, it goes against TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus, and Hero Maestro Edge 110.

