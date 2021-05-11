Home / News / Auto News / Honda Grazia 125 scooter available with cashback worth Rs. 3,500
Honda Grazia 125 scooter available with cashback worth Rs. 3,500

Dwaipayan Roy
Besides the Activa 6G and Dio scooters, Honda has also announced a 5% cashback of up to Rs. 3,500 on its BS6-compliant Grazia 125 model in India. This offer is valid on EMI transactions via SBI Credit Cards till June 30. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, and runs on a 124cc, fuel-injected engine.

In this article
Design

The scooter has an engine start/stop switch

The Honda Grazia 125 sits on an underbone frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, an external fuel lid, an upswept exhaust, a glove box, and an engine start/stop switch. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, a side-stand with an engine cut-off function, and rides on black wheels.

Information

It runs on an 8hp, 124cc engine

The Honda Grazia 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124cc, fuel-injected engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.13hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.3Nm at 5,000rpm.

Safety

It has spring-loaded hydraulic forks on the rear

On the safety front, the Honda Grazia is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and spring-loaded hydraulic forks on the rear end.

Information

Honda Grazia: Pricing

In India, the drum and disc brake variants of the Honda Grazia scooter carry a price-tag of Rs. 75,859 and Rs. 83,185, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it goes against rivals like Suzuki Access 125 and TVS NTORQ 125.

