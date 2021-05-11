Honda Grazia 125 scooter available with cashback worth Rs. 3,500

May 11, 2021

Besides the Activa 6G and Dio scooters, Honda has also announced a 5% cashback of up to Rs. 3,500 on its BS6-compliant Grazia 125 model in India. This offer is valid on EMI transactions via SBI Credit Cards till June 30. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, and runs on a 124cc, fuel-injected engine.

The Honda Grazia 125 sits on an underbone frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, an external fuel lid, an upswept exhaust, a glove box, and an engine start/stop switch. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, a side-stand with an engine cut-off function, and rides on black wheels.

The Honda Grazia 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124cc, fuel-injected engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.13hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.3Nm at 5,000rpm.

On the safety front, the Honda Grazia is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and spring-loaded hydraulic forks on the rear end.

In India, the drum and disc brake variants of the Honda Grazia scooter carry a price-tag of Rs. 75,859 and Rs. 83,185, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, it goes against rivals like Suzuki Access 125 and TVS NTORQ 125.