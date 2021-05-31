Home / News / Auto News / CCM Spitfire Maverick bike launched at around Rs. 10 lakh
CCM Spitfire Maverick bike launched at around Rs. 10 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 04:03 pm
CCM unveils its Spitfire Maverick scrambler bike

As an addition to its Spitfire range, UK-based motorbike brand CCM has announced a new model, called the Maverick. It is unlikely to debut in India. The scrambler-style two-wheeler is suitable for off-roading and tips the scales at just 145kg. It draws power from a 600cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 55hp. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is available in two shades

CCM Spitfire Maverick sits on a steel trellis frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a long seat with a ribbed pattern, and high-mounted twin exhausts finished in brushed stainless steel. It has a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Mitas E7+ dual-sport tires. The bike is available in Maverick Green and Maverick Black shades.

It is fueled by a 55hp, 600cc engine

The CCM Spitfire Maverick draws power from a 600cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 55hp and a peak torque of 50Nm at 5,500rpm.

It has inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the CCM Spitfire Maverick is equipped with J Juan disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, it misses out on ABS. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by adjustable, inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable, mono-shock unit on the rear end.

CCM Spitfire Maverick: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the CCM Spitfire Maverick carries a price-tag of £9,995 (roughly Rs. 10.3 lakh) and is expected to go on sale around August. However, the bike is unlikely to be brought to India.

