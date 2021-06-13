Home / News / Auto News / Deliveries of the BS6 CFMOTO 300NK bike begin in India
Deliveries of the BS6 CFMOTO 300NK bike begin in India

Dwaipayan Roy
Chinese automaker CFMOTO has started deliveries of its BS6-compliant 300NK motorbike in India. To recall, it was launched in March this year. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an aggressive look and sports a digital instrument cluster as well as a low-slung LED headlight. It draws power from a 292.4cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike sports an underbelly exhaust

The CFMOTO 300NK sits on a steel tubular frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a rear-fender mounted number plate, an underbelly exhaust, and sporty graphics. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a 12.5-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 151kg.

Information

It runs on a 34hp, 292cc engine

The CFMOTO 300NK draws power from a BS6-compliant 292.4cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 33.9hp and a peak torque of 20.5Nm.

Safety

It has retractable type front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the CFMOTO 300NK is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by retractable type forks on the front side and a cantilever type setup on the rear end.

Information

CFMOTO 300NK: Pricing

In India, the CFMOTO 300NK carries a price tag of Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price point, the bike takes on rivals like Bajaj Dominar 400 and the BMW G 310 R.

