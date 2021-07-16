Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback buyers will get two chargers

Audi India announces charging options for e-tron and Sportback SUVs

Prior to their launch in India, Audi has revealed the charging options for its e-tron and e-tron Sportback models. Every customer will receive two chargers, including an 11kW compact charger and a wall-box AC charger. Audi dealerships will also be equipped with 50kW DC fast chargers. Early bird customers can avail complimentary charging, while EVs of other brands will have to pay a fee.

Exteriors

The cars have a chromed grille and Matrix LED headlights

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback have a chrome-finished grille, narrow Matrix LED headlamps, a muscular bonnet, a full-width wrap-around taillight, and a wide air vent. On the sides, the SUVs are flanked by charging ports on the front fenders, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer multi-spoke alloy wheels. Instead of conventional ORVMs, there are cameras that relay the live feed to the screens inside.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a panoramic sunroof and smartphone connectivity

Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback offer a 5-seater cabin with 4-zone auto climate control, contoured seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The vehicles house two touchscreens, including a 10.1-inch display placed above an 8.8-inch unit. They also provide support for the "myAudi Connect" app that shows information regarding the availability of the chargers on the customer's route and other related details.

Performance

The SUVs provide permanent all-wheel-drive

Audi e-tron 50 has a 71kW battery pack and delivers a range of up to 379km, while the e-tron 55 packs a 95kW battery and promises a range of up to 484km. The former delivers an output of 308hp/540Nm, while the latter churns out 402hp/664Nm. Both the versions are equipped with permanent all-wheel-drive, adaptive air suspension, and progressive steering to ensure better performance.

Information

Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback: Pricing and availability

Bookings for Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India are already open for a token amount of Rs. 5 lakh and they are expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom). The duo will take on Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-PACE.