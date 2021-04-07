Home / News / Auto News / Citroen C5 Aircross launched in India at Rs. 30 lakh
Citroen C5 Aircross launched in India at Rs. 30 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Apr 07, 2021, 03:39 pm
Citroen C5 Aircross launched in India at Rs. 30 lakh

French automaker Citroen's C5 Aircross SUV, which was unveiled in February, has been launched in India. It is offered in two variants: Feel and Shine.

As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with many features. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Exteriors

The car comes with split LED headlights

Citroen C5 Aircross has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, muscular bonnet, a two-part grille, a wide air dam, and split LED headlights.

On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, a C-shaped chrome stripe around the window line, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Rectangular LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available on the rear.

Information

It runs on a 175hp, 2.0-liter diesel engine

The Citroen C5 Aircross draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The motor generates 175hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. It also comes with four traction modes: Standard, Snow, Sand, and All-terrain.

Interiors

The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many features

Citroen C5 Aircross has a premium 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and three reclinable seats in the second row.

It packs a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Multiple airbags, traction control, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Citroen C5 Aircross: Pricing

In India, the Feel (mono-tone) model of the Citroen C5 Aircross costs Rs. 29.9 lakh, the Feel (dual-tone) variant costs Rs. 30.4 lakh, and the Shine model costs Rs. 31.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). You can read our review here: https://bit.ly/3sDy3zE.

