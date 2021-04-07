Citroen C5 Aircross launched in India at Rs. 30 lakh

The Citroen C5 Aircross draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The motor generates 175hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. It also comes with four traction modes: Standard, Snow, Sand, and All-terrain.
In India, the Feel (mono-tone) model of the Citroen C5 Aircross costs Rs. 29.9 lakh, the Feel (dual-tone) variant costs Rs. 30.4 lakh, and the Shine model costs Rs. 31.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). You can read our review here: https://bit.ly/3sDy3zE.