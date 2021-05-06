Citroen's 'My Ami Cargo' is an adorable battery-powered commercial vehicle

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 03:29 pm

French automaker Citroen has launched the 'My Ami Cargo' light commercial vehicle (LCV) in its home country.

This pint-sized single-seater vehicle is ideal for moving around in a crowded city and has a maximum payload capacity of 140kg.

It draws power from a 5.5-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and promises a range of 75km on a single charge.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The four-wheeler has rounded headlights

The Citroen My Ami Cargo electric car has an attractive look, featuring a black panel with the company's logo and DRLs, rounded headlights within square-shaped frames, circular taillights, and a blacked-out bumper.

It is flanked by round ORVMs, designer wheels, and weighs just 425kg.

As for the dimensions, the vehicle has a length of 2,410mm and a turning radius of just 7,200mm.

Information

It is fueled by an 8hp electric powertrain

The Citroen My Ami Cargo packs an electric motor and a 5.5-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 8hp of power. The battery can be fully charged in three hours and promises a range of 75km.

Interiors

It can bear a maximum load of 400-liter

The Citroen My Ami Cargo has a single-seater cabin with a 7-part polypropylene module to carry small items, a 2-way adjustable floor, a vertical partition between the driver and the cargo area, a modular shelf, and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

It has a maximum payload capacity of 140kg and is able to hold up to 260-liter. The total load capacity stands at 400-liter.

Information

Citroen My Ami Cargo: Pricing and availability

In France, the Citroen My Ami Cargo LCV carries a starting price-tag of €6,490 (approximately Rs. 5.76 lakh). No details pertaining to the EV's availability in India are currently available.