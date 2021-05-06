Home / News / Auto News / Citroen's 'My Ami Cargo' is an adorable battery-powered commercial vehicle
Auto

Citroen's 'My Ami Cargo' is an adorable battery-powered commercial vehicle

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 06, 2021, 03:29 pm
Citroen's 'My Ami Cargo' is an adorable battery-powered commercial vehicle

French automaker Citroen has launched the 'My Ami Cargo' light commercial vehicle (LCV) in its home country.

This pint-sized single-seater vehicle is ideal for moving around in a crowded city and has a maximum payload capacity of 140kg.

It draws power from a 5.5-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and promises a range of 75km on a single charge.

Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The four-wheeler has rounded headlights

The Citroen My Ami Cargo electric car has an attractive look, featuring a black panel with the company's logo and DRLs, rounded headlights within square-shaped frames, circular taillights, and a blacked-out bumper.

It is flanked by round ORVMs, designer wheels, and weighs just 425kg.

As for the dimensions, the vehicle has a length of 2,410mm and a turning radius of just 7,200mm.

Information

It is fueled by an 8hp electric powertrain

The Citroen My Ami Cargo packs an electric motor and a 5.5-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 8hp of power. The battery can be fully charged in three hours and promises a range of 75km.

Interiors

It can bear a maximum load of 400-liter

The Citroen My Ami Cargo has a single-seater cabin with a 7-part polypropylene module to carry small items, a 2-way adjustable floor, a vertical partition between the driver and the cargo area, a modular shelf, and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

It has a maximum payload capacity of 140kg and is able to hold up to 260-liter. The total load capacity stands at 400-liter.

Information

Citroen My Ami Cargo: Pricing and availability

In France, the Citroen My Ami Cargo LCV carries a starting price-tag of €6,490 (approximately Rs. 5.76 lakh). No details pertaining to the EV's availability in India are currently available.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Honda CB150R Streetfire bike launched in Indonesia
Latest News
Gujarat: 46 held for taking out procession to 'eradicate COVID-19'
India
COVID-19: Sri Lanka bans travelers from India with immediate effect
World
Happy Birthday George Clooney: Looking back at his incredible journey
Entertainment
Dhoni delays return; Hussey, Balaji head back in air ambulance
Sports
Delhi: COVID-19 patients at home can apply for oxygen online
India
Latest Auto News
SKODA KUSHAQ to be launched in India in June
Auto
Ferrari unveils limited-run 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A supercars
Auto
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 enters production in India
Auto
Renault announces attractive discounts on these cars for May
Auto
Fiat wants you to name its latest crossover
Auto
Trending Topics