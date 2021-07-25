Home / News / Auto News / DAB CONCEPT-E bike, with a range of 110km, breaks cover
DAB CONCEPT-E bike, with a range of 110km, breaks cover

DAB CONCEPT-E bike, with a range of 110km, breaks cover
DAB reveals its CONCEPT-E electric motorcycle

French automaker DAB Motors has revealed its CONCEPT-E motorcycle. However, its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a futuristic design and offers an LCD instrument console as well as a projector headlight. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 110km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Design

The bike offers spoked wheels and wireless charging

The DAB CONCEPT-E has a fuel tank-like structure with small storage space on it, a flat-type seat, golden-colored front forks, carbon fiber bodywork, and a swingarm. Wireless charging is also offered. The bike packs an LED instrument console, a projector headlamp with a sleek LED DRL, a puny taillight, and rides on blacked-out spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires.

It attains a top speed of 105km/h

The DAB CONCEPT-E draws power from a 13.4hp electric motor mated to a 51V Li-ion battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to clock a top speed of 105km/h and promises a range of 110km per charge.

It has disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the DAB CONCEPT-E is equipped with Beringer CNC disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear whether ABS for better handling is also offered. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Ohlins inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

DAB CONCEPT-E: Availability

The pricing and availability timeline for the DAB CONCEPT-E are yet to be revealed. However, the motorcycle is expected to not make its way to India as the brand has no presence here.

