This Honda ADV150 lookalike comes with features seen on cars

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 30, 2021, 01:39 pm
Dayang launches Vorei ADV350 scooter in China

Chinese automaker Dayang has launched its Vorei ADV350 scooter in its home country. It is offered in two variants: Standard and Deluxe. As for the highlights, the vehicle looks similar to the Honda ADV150 and Forza 350 and comes with many features seen on cars such as front and rear cameras. It draws power from a 333cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter packs a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster

Dayang Vorei ADV350 has an off-road-friendly look, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron with a raised windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and an upswept exhaust. It packs a cigarette lighter, a USB charging port, all-LED lighting with cornering headlamps, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with support for OTA updates, and rides on alloy wheels. The scooter weighs 208kg and has a 17.4-liter fuel tank.

It is powered by a 29hp, 333cc engine

The Dayang Vorei ADV350 draws power from a 333cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 29hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 33.5Nm at 5,500rpm. The mill should be linked to a CVT gearbox.

It has twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers

To ensure that the riders are safe, the Dayang Vorei ADV350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Dayang Vorei ADV350: Pricing and availability

In China, the Standard model of the Dayang Vorei ADV350 scooter carries a price tag of CNY 27,990 (roughly Rs. 3.18 lakh), while the Deluxe variant is priced at CNY 29,990 (approximately Rs. 3.40 lakh). However, it will not arrive in India.

MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso, with Euro 5 engine, revealed

