Dayun Chi 302 bike, with Kawasaki Z1000-inspired looks, breaks cover

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 08:47 pm
Dayun Chi 302 bike, with Kawasaki Z1000-inspired looks, breaks cover
Dayun Chi 302 goes official in China

Chinese automaker Dayun has unveiled the Chi 302 motorbike in its home country. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a Kawasaki Z1000-inspired look and is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster as well as an all-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a 285cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has faux air vents and an upswept exhaust

The Dayun Chi 302 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions and faux air intakes, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, raised handlebars, a headlight flanked by eye-shaped turn indicators, and dual-tone paintwork. The bike packs a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It also has a fuel storage capacity of 15 liters.

It runs on a 29hp, 285cc engine

The Dayun Chi 302 is powered by a 285cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 28.8hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 6,500rpm. It also delivers a claimed mileage of 27.7km/l.

It is equipped with inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Dayun Chi 302 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, it is unclear whether ABS for better handling is also offered. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by preload-adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Dayun Chi 302: Availability

Pricing details of the Dayun Chi 302 in China are currently unavailable. Also, the bike is unlikely to make its way to the Indian market as the brand has no presence here.

Trending Topics