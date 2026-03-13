Delhi HC lets Maruti Suzuki keep 'TRANSFORMOTION' trademark
Auto
Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of Maruti Suzuki, letting it keep using its "TRANSFORMOTION" trademark despite Volkswagen's objections.
Volkswagen claimed the name was too close to its own "4Motion" brand and could confuse buyers, but the court didn't see it that way.
Court's ruling in favor of Maruti
The judge pointed out that Maruti's mark uses letters while Volkswagen's uses a number, making them easy to tell apart.
Plus, Maruti's been using "TRANSFORMOTION" since 2016, before Volkswagen started using its version for products.
With Volkswagen having produced no evidence of consumer confusion, the ruling lets Maruti stick with its branding and keeps things clear for customers.