Delhi HC lets Maruti Suzuki keep 'TRANSFORMOTION' trademark

Court's ruling in favor of Maruti

The judge pointed out that Maruti's mark uses letters while Volkswagen's uses a number, making them easy to tell apart.

Plus, Maruti's been using "TRANSFORMOTION" since 2016, before Volkswagen started using its version for products.

With Volkswagen having produced no evidence of consumer confusion, the ruling lets Maruti stick with its branding and keeps things clear for customers.