SKODA starts deliveries of the KUSHAQ SUV in India

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 12:54 pm
SKODA starts deliveries of the KUSHAQ SUV in India
SKODA KUSHAQ's first batch being delivered in India

Czech automaker SKODA has commenced deliveries of the first batch of the KUSHAQ SUV in India. To recall, it was launched here last month in three trim levels. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing look and an upmarket cabin with many features. It is available with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines. Here's our roundup.

The car has a butterfly grille and alloy wheels

SKODA KUSHAQ is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and has a muscular hood, a huge butterfly grille, a chiseled bumper, sleek headlights with LED DRLs, trapezoidal fog lamps, and wrap-around LED taillights. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16/17-inch alloy wheels. The SUV is offered in five colors: Honey Orange, Carbon Steel, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Tornado Red.

It is available with two engine options

SKODA KUSHAQ is offered with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 114hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The vehicle offers ambient lighting and ventilated front seats

SKODA KUSHAQ has a 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, auto climate control, an electric sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front seats, and a 2-spoke steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch/10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. For safety, six airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system are available.

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ SUV begins at Rs. 10.5 lakh for the base ACTIVE 1.0 TSI MT model and goes up to Rs. 17.6 lakh for the top-spec STYLE 1.5 TSI DSG variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

