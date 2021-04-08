Benefits of up to Rs. 80,000 announced on Nissan KICKS

This month, Nissan KICKS is up for grabs with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000, and an additional discount of Rs. 10,000 which will be based on the CIBIL score of the customer.
The Nissan KICKS is available with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated mill that makes 105hp/142Nm and a 1.3-liter turbocharged unit that generates 154hp/254Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a CVT automatic gearbox.
In India, Nissan KICKS is currently priced at Rs. 9.49 lakh for the base XL model and goes up to Rs. 14.64 lakh for the top-spec XV Premium (CVT) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).