Benefits worth Rs. 40,000 announced on Datsun cars this month

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 01:30 pm

Datsun cars are available with discounts worth Rs. 40,000

In a bid to increase sales, Datsun has introduced huge discounts on its entire range of vehicles, including the redi-GO, GO, and GO+ models. These deals are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, as well as online booking benefits. Here are more details.

Benefits

A detailed look at the offers

The Datsun redi-GO can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 40,000, including Rs. 5,000 off on online bookings. Subscription plans starting at Rs. 8,666 have also been introduced for the hatchback. The GO and GO+ models are up for grabs with an exchange bonus and cash discount of Rs. 20,000 each. Notably, the exchange benefits can be availed only at NIC-enabled dealerships.

Car #1

Datsun redi-GO: Price starts at Rs. 3.83 lakh

The Datsun redi-GO has a compact design with a large, chrome-outlined grille, sloping roofline, adjustable headlights, and 14-inch wheels. Inside the cabin, there is a power steering wheel, rear parking sensors, dual airbags, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The car is available with two engine options: a 0.8-liter petrol motor that delivers 54hp/72Nm and a 1.0-liter mill that generates 67hp/91Nm.

Car #2

Datsun GO: Price begins at Rs. 4.02 lakh

The Datsun GO features a hexagonal grille, hawk-eye halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, and 14-inch alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin has fabric upholstery, an adjustable steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen console, and an engine immobilizer. The vehicle draws power from a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that is offered in two states of tunes: 67hp/104Nm (with manual gearbox) and 76.4hp/104Nm (with automatic transmission).

Car #3

Datsun GO+: Price starts at Rs. 4.25 lakh

The Datsun GO+ flaunts a muscular profile, a power antenna, LED DRLs, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 14-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 7-seater cabin with a power steering wheel, rear parking sensors, two airbags, fabric upholstery, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. Like the GO model, the MPV is also backed by a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 67hp/104Nm (manual) and 76.4hp/104Nm (automatic).