Honda introduces attractive discounts on these cars for May 2021

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 04:52 pm

In order to boost sales this month, Honda Car India is offering benefits of up to Rs. 41,298 on select models, including the Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V.

These deals are valid only till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, complimentary accessories, and loyalty bonuses.

Here are more details.

Key details

A sneak-peek into the offers

The Honda Amaze can be bought with benefits worth up to Rs. 41,298, including Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus.

The Jazz is available with discounts worth Rs. 35,908, including a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. The WR-V is up for grabs with offers worth up to Rs. 36,158.

Notably, the above-mentioned benefits include Rs. 5,000 loyalty bonus and Rs. 9,000 additional exchange bonus.

Car #1

Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.22 lakh

The Honda Amaze features a sculpted bonnet, a chromed grille, a sloping roofline, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED headlights.

Inside, it offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags.

The sedan comes with two engine options: a 1.5-liter diesel mill that produces 99hp/200Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol motor that delivers 89hp/110Nm.

Car #2

Honda Jazz: Price begins at Rs. 7.55 lakh

The Honda Jazz sports an eye-catching look with a roof-mounted spoiler, an all-LED lighting setup, and 15-inch sporty alloy wheels.

Its 5-seater cabin offers an electric sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

The car runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that is tuned to deliver 88.5hp of power and 110Nm of peak torque.

Car #3

Honda WR-V: Price starts at Rs. 8.62 lakh

The Honda WR-V has an aggressive front profile, silvered roof rails, an all-LED lighting setup, strong body lines, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

It has a 5-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and twin airbags.

The four-wheeler is offered with two engine choices, including a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 98hp/200Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol unit that delivers 88.5hp/110Nm.