Discounts worth Rs. 3.01 lakh on Mahindra cars this May

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 12, 2021, 09:06 pm

In order to boost sales this month, Mahindra has introduced massive discounts and offers across its model range, including the KUV100 NXT, XUV300, XUV500, and Alturas G4. These deals are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and additional offers. Here are more details.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Price begins at Rs. 6.05 lakh

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 61,055, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. It features a large air dam, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, there is an adjustable steering wheel, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen system. The SUV runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 82hp/115Nm.

Mahindra XUV300: Price starts at Rs. 7.95 lakh

The Mahindra XUV300 is available with offers worth Rs. 44,000, including Rs. 4,000 corporate discount. It sports a chrome-accented grille, roof rails, a muscular bonnet, and adjustable projector headlamps. The 5-seater cabin has a 2-zone automatic climate control, seven airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen unit. The SUV comes with two engine options: a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (115hp/300Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit (108.6hp/200Nm).

Mahindra XUV500: Price begins at Rs. 15.13 lakh

The Mahindra XUV500 is offered with benefits of up to Rs. 98,100, including a cash discount of Rs. 51,600. It has a chrome grille, roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and an integrated antenna. Inside, the 7-seater cabin offers a sunroof, automatic climate control, six airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen console. The vehicle draws power from a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor (152.87hp/360Nm).

Mahindra Alturas G4: Price starts at Rs. 28.73 lakh

Lastly, the Mahindra Alturas G4 attracts a maximum discount of up to Rs. 3.01 lakh, including Rs. 2.20 lakh cash benefit. It offers a muscular body with roof rails, halogen headlamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the four-wheeler houses seven seats, a sunroof, 2-zone automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and nine airbags. It is fueled by a 2.2-liter diesel engine that delivers 178.5hp/420Nm.

Discounts on other models

Mahindra has also announced benefits of up to Rs. 14,500, Rs. 29,360, and Rs. 40,200 on the Bolero, Scorpio, and Marazzo SUVs, respectively.