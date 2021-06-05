Home / News / Auto News / Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on Tata cars this June
Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on Tata cars this June

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 12:35 pm
Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on Tata cars this June
Discounts up to Rs. 65,000 announced on Tata cars

In a bid to boost sales this month, Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on popular models like the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier. The deals are valid only for the month of June and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, as well as corporate benefits. Here are more details.

In this article
Car #1

Tata Tiago: Price begins at Rs. 4.99 lakh

The Tata Tiago can be bought with discounts worth Rs. 30,000, including a corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000. It features a compact body with a blacked-out grille, a power antenna, a rear spoiler, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and dual airbags. The hatchback runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that delivers 85hp/113Nm.

Car #2

Tata Tigor: Price starts at Rs. 5.59 lakh

The Tata Tigor is available with Rs. 30,000 off, including a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. The compact sedan has a chrome grille, a sloping roofline, projector headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin offers a power steering wheel, twin airbags for safety, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that is tuned to generate 85hp/113Nm.

Car #3

Tata Nexon: Price begins at Rs. 7.19 lakh

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 on the Nexon and Nexon EV vehicles. They have a sporty design, power-adjustable ORVMs, a 5-seater cabin, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen console. The fuel-powered Nexon is available with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (108.5hp/260Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill (118.4hp/170Nm). The Nexon EV is powered by a 127hp motor, paired with a 30.2kWh battery.

Car #4

Tata Harrier: Price starts at Rs. 14.29 lakh

The Tata Harrier is up for grabs with offers worth Rs. 65,000, including an exchange benefit of Rs. 40,000. The SUV has a blacked-out grille, designer wheels, muscular fenders, and adjustable headlights. The cabin has five seats, a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, six airbags, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen unit. It runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that produces 167.6hp/350Nm.

