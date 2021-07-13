Toyota India announces discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on its cars

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 01:50 pm

Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Yaris available with discounts this July

In order to increase sales, Toyota has introduced benefits and deals worth Rs. 65,000 on some of its popular offerings, including the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Yaris models. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Here are more details.

A detailed look at the offers

Toyota is selling the Glanza with benefits worth Rs. 30,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. The Urban Cruiser is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. Lastly, the Yaris can be bought with offers worth Rs. 65,000, including Rs. 20,000 cash discount.

Car #1

Toyota Glanza: Price starts at Rs. 7.34 lakh

Toyota Glanza is offered with both manual and automatic transmission

The Toyota Glanza features a compact design with a sloping roofline, a chrome surrounded grille, a wide air dam, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, power windows, a touchscreen infotainment system, and dual airbags. The car runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that delivers 81.8hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Car #2

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price begins at Rs. 8.62 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser has a wheelbase of 2,500mm

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has a muscular look with a chrome grille, chunky skid plates, heavy black wheel cladding, an all-LED lighting setup, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It provides a spacious cabin with five seats, fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, a rear-view camera, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen panel. The four-wheeler draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol motor that generates 103.2hp/138Nm.

Car #3

Toyota Yaris: Price starts at Rs. 9.16 lakh

Toyota Yaris gets six speakers and a 7.0-inch infotainment screen

Toyota Yaris offers a premium design with a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a large blacked-out air dam, sleek adjustable headlights, and an integrated antenna. The cabin has a 5-seater configuration, leather seats, automatic climate control, parking sensors, and seven airbags. The vehicle is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol mill that produces 106hp/140Nm and is paired to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic gearbox.