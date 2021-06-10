Home / News / Auto News / Hyundai announces benefits worth Rs. 1.50 lakh on these cars
Hyundai announces benefits worth Rs. 1.50 lakh on these cars

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 04:11 pm
Benefits worth Rs. 1.80 lakh announced on Hyundai cars

In order to boost sales, Hyundai dealerships in India are offering attractive deals on select models such as the SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and KONA Electric. Notably, these offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, as well as corporate benefits. Here are more details.

Hyundai SANTRO: Price starts at Rs. 4.73 lakh

The Hyundai SANTRO can be bought with a discount of Rs. 40,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. It features a compact body with a horizontal slat grille, 14-inch alloy wheels, and adjustable headlights. Inside, there is a power steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and two airbags. Under the hood, the hatchback runs on a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter petrol engine that makes 68hp/99Nm.

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS: Price begins at Rs. 5.23 lakh

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS is available with benefits worth Rs. 50,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000. It offers a muscular bonnet, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, there is an 8.0-inch infotainment system and dual airbags. The car is available with a 74hp, 1.2-liter diesel motor; an 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill; and a 99hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Hyundai AURA: Price starts at Rs. 5.97 lakh

Hyundai is offering Rs. 50,000 discount on the AURA sedan, including Rs. 10,000 exchange benefit. It has a trapezoidal grille, adjustable headlights, sloping roofline, and body-colored ORVMs. The 5-seater cabin has power windows, automatic climate control, and an 8.0-inch infotainment console. The four-wheeler is backed by a 74hp, 1.2-liter diesel engine; an 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol motor; and a 99hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit.

Hyundai KONA Electric: Price begins at Rs. 23.77 lakh

Lastly, customers can buy the Hyundai KONA Electric with a cash discount of Rs. 1.50 lakh. The EV has a closed grille, sleek LED headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The cabin offers front ventilated seats, a sunroof, a 7.0-inch touchscreen unit, and six airbags. The vehicle is fueled by a 134hp electric powertrain that offers a range of 452km per charge.

BS6-compliant Honda Gold Wing to be launched in India soon

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

