Home / News / Auto News / Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes
Auto

Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 08:43 pm
Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes
BS6 Kawasaki bikes are currently available with up to Rs. 30,000 off

In order to increase sales, Kawasaki is offering attractive discounts on its naked roadster, supersport, adventure tourer, and cruiser motorcycles in India. The benefit can be availed against the ex-showroom price of the vehicle and is valid from July 1 onwards. The discounts range between Rs. 10,000-30,000, with the maximum benefit available on the Versys 650, W800, Ninja 1000, and Versys 1000.

In this article
Bike #1

Kawasaki Versys 650: Priced at Rs. 7.08 lakh

Kawasaki Versys 650 has a kerb weight of 218kg

The Kawasaki Versys 650 sits on a high-tensile steel frame and features an analog-digital instrument console, an adjustable windscreen, all-LED lights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It is fueled by a 649cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 65hp of power and 61Nm of torque. For the rider's safety, the bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #2

Kawasaki W800: Costs Rs. 7.19 lakh

Kawasaki W800 has a fuel capacity of 15-liter

The Kawasaki W800 offers a retro design with a rounded headlight, a single-piece seat, a lengthy chrome exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and 18-inch spoked wheels. It runs on a 773cc, air-cooled engine that delivers 51hp of maximum power and 63Nm of peak torque. The vehicle provides disc brakes on both the wheels and dual-channel ABS for improved handling.

Bike #3

Kawasaki Ninja 1000: Priced at Rs. 11.29 lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 1000 houses a semi-digital instrument console

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 sits on a twin-tube aluminium frame and is offered with 17-inch alloy wheels, a full-LED lighting setup, and a windscreen. It has a kerb weight of 238kg and a fuel capacity of 19-liter. The bike is fueled by a 1,043cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 141hp/111Nm, and offers disc brakes as well as dual-channel ABS for safety.

Bike #4

Kawasaki Versys 1000: Costs Rs. 11.44 lakh

Kawasaki Versys 1000 offers electronic cruise control

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 has a sporty design with an adjustable windscreen, a semi-digital instrument console, twin LED headlights, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is powered by a 1,043cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 121hp at 9,000rpm and 102Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. Disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function are available for the safety of the rider.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Lamborghini teases new Aventador; could be final S Jota model

Latest News

Actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested in alleged molestation case, gets bail

Entertainment

2021 Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber reaches fourth round: Records broken

Sports

Has Nora Fatehi lost Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'?

Entertainment

England pacer Ollie Robinson eligible to play despite eight-match ban

Sports

Redmi releases Android 11 update for Note 9 Pro Max

Technology

Latest Auto News

Mahindra XUV700 will provide overspeeding alerts via personalized voice message

Auto

Ducati India teases Multistrada V4; to be launched this month

Auto

Lamborghini to launch Huracan STO in India on July 15

Auto

Jeep Meridian SUV to be launched in India next year

Auto

Mercedes-AMG E 53, 63 S to debut on July 15

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2022 Kawasaki W800, with fresh color scheme, previewed

Auto

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R arrives with new color schemes

Auto

Benefits worth Rs. 40,000 announced on Datsun cars this month

Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on BS6 Kawasaki bikes this June

Auto
Trending Topics