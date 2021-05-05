Discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars
In a bid to increase sales, Maruti Suzuki Arena and NEXA dealerships across India are offering great deals on models such as the Alto, Ignis, Swift, and S-Cross.
These offers are valid till the end of May and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits.
Here are more details.
Maruti Suzuki Alto: Price starts at Rs. 2.99 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto is available with a cash discount of Rs. 17,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.
It has a muscular bonnet, a cascading grille, sleek halogen headlights, and 12-inch wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery and twin airbags.
The car runs on a 796cc petrol engine that makes 40.3hp/60Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price begins at Rs. 4.95 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ignis is up for grabs with offers worth Rs. 30,500, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.
The vehicle sports a chromed grille, roof rails, LED headlights with DRLs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console and two airbags.
The four-wheeler is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 81.80hp/113Nm.
Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price starts at Rs. 5.73 lakh
The Swift can be purchased with offers worth Rs. 50,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000.
The car flaunts LED headlights with DRLs, a cascading grille, and 15-inch wheels. Inside, there are five seats, cruise control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.
It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 88.50hp/113Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price begins at Rs. 8.39 lakh
Finally, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with benefits of up to Rs. 35,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.
The vehicle has sleek LED headlights, a chromed grille, a rear spoiler, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and cruise control.
It is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 103hp/138Nm.