Discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 05:44 pm

In a bid to increase sales, Maruti Suzuki Arena and NEXA dealerships across India are offering great deals on models such as the Alto, Ignis, Swift, and S-Cross.

These offers are valid till the end of May and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits.

Here are more details.

Car #1

Maruti Suzuki Alto: Price starts at Rs. 2.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto is available with a cash discount of Rs. 17,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

It has a muscular bonnet, a cascading grille, sleek halogen headlights, and 12-inch wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery and twin airbags.

The car runs on a 796cc petrol engine that makes 40.3hp/60Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Car #2

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price begins at Rs. 4.95 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is up for grabs with offers worth Rs. 30,500, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

The vehicle sports a chromed grille, roof rails, LED headlights with DRLs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console and two airbags.

The four-wheeler is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 81.80hp/113Nm.

Car #3

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price starts at Rs. 5.73 lakh

The Swift can be purchased with offers worth Rs. 50,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000.

The car flaunts LED headlights with DRLs, a cascading grille, and 15-inch wheels. Inside, there are five seats, cruise control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 88.50hp/113Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Car #4

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price begins at Rs. 8.39 lakh

Finally, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with benefits of up to Rs. 35,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

The vehicle has sleek LED headlights, a chromed grille, a rear spoiler, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and cruise control.

It is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 103hp/138Nm.