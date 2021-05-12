Benefits worth Rs. 1.5 lakh on Hyundai cars this May

May 12, 2021

Great deals on Hyundai cars this May

In a bid to increase sales, Hyundai dealerships across India are offering great deals on models such as the Santro, GRAND i10 NIOS, Aura, and KONA Electric. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Here are more details.

Car #1

Hyundai Santro: Price starts at Rs. 4.73 lakh

The Hyundai Santro is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 35,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. It has a muscular bonnet, a grille with slats, 14-inch wheels, and adjustable halogen headlights. Inside, there are five seats, a power steering wheel, dual airbags, and a 6.95-inch infotainment console. The vehicle draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter petrol engine that makes 68hp/99Nm.

Car #2

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS: Price begins at Rs. 5.23 lakh

The turbo-petrol variant of GRAND i10 NIOS is available with offers worth Rs. 50,000, including Rs. 35,000 cash discount. It has a sporty design with projector headlights and a large grille. Inside the cabin, there is an 8.0-inch infotainment console and two airbags. The vehicle comes with a 74hp, 1.2-liter diesel engine; an 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill; and a 99hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit.

Car #3

Hyundai Aura: Price starts at Rs. 5.97 lakh

The Hyundai Aura turbo-petrol petrol variant can be bought with discounts worth Rs. 50,000, including Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. The sedan flaunts a trapezoidal grille, adjustable headlights, and designer wheels. The 5-seater cabin houses twin airbags and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. It gets three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 74hp, 1.2-liter diesel mill; an 82hp, 1.2-liter petrol motor; and a 99hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit.

Car #4

Hyundai KONA Electric: Price begins at Rs. 23.77 lakh

Finally, the Hyundai KONA Electric is available with a cash discount of Rs. 1.50 lakh this month. The car has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a closed grille, and sleek LED headlights. Inside, there are five seats, auto climate control, six airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The vehicle is powered by a 134hp, electric powertrain that offers a range of 452km.