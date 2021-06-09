Home / News / Auto News / Discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on BS6 Kawasaki bikes this June
Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on BS6 Kawasaki bikes this June

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 03:07 pm
Discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on BS6 Kawasaki bikes this June
Benefits worth Rs. 30,000 on popular Kawasaki bikes

In order to boost the sales, Japanese automaker Kawasaki has announced discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 on select models in India such as the Vulcan S, Versys 650, W800, and Ninja 1000SX. The offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed via the company's dealerships across the country. Here are more details.

In this article
Bike #1

Kawasaki Vulcan S: Priced at Rs. 6.04 lakh

Kawasaki Vulcan S is up for grabs with a discount of Rs. 20,000. It sits on a high-tensile steel frame and features a wide handlebar, a digital-analog instrument cluster, and an all-LED lighting setup. The bike runs on a 649cc engine that delivers 60hp/62.4Nm and is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure the rider's safety.

Bike #2

Kawasaki Versys 650: Costs Rs. 7.08 lakh

The Kawasaki Versys 650 can be bought with a discount of Rs. 30,000. It has an off-road-friendly design with a split headlamp setup and a digital-analog instrument panel. The vehicle draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc motor that generates 65hp/61Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. For safety, it has disc brakes on the both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #3

Kawasaki W800: Priced at Rs. 7.19 lakh

Kawasaki is offering the W800 cruiser bike with a discount of Rs. 30,000. It has a retro-type design with a rounded headlamp, 18-inch spoked wheels, and a lengthy, chrome-finished exhaust. The motorcycle is fueled by a 773cc engine that is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and churns out 51hp/63Nm. Safety provisions include disc brakes on both the wheels and dual-channel ABS.

Bike #4

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX: Costs Rs. 11.29 lakh

Lastly, customers can avail Rs. 30,000 discount on the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX motorcycle. The sports tourer sits on a twin-tube aluminium frame and has LED lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster. It is powered by a 1,043cc mill that makes 140hp/111Nm and is linked to a 6-speed transmission. Disc brakes, traction control, and cruise control are available for the rider's safety.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Prior to launch, Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India

Latest News

Over 4,000 evacuated from Yaas-hit islands amid high tide warning

India

2021 French Open: Maria Sakkari ousts defending champion Iga Swiatek

Sports

Thirteen Delhi residents booked for flouting COVID-19 norms in Noida

India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G fully revealed in leaked promo video

Science

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan issues statement amid pregnancy, affair rumors

India

Latest Auto News

Hyundai CRETA SX Executive to be launched in India soon

Auto

Prior to launch, Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India

Auto

Variants and features of 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA sedan revealed

Auto

Mercedes-Benz S-Class to debut in India by June-end

Auto

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe goes official

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Discounts up to Rs. 2.50 lakh on BS6 Harley-Davidson bikes

Auto

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 reaches dealerships; deliveries to commence soon

Auto

Nissan announces benefits worth Rs. 75,000 on KICKS SUV

Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 50,000 on Kawasaki bikes this April

Auto
Trending Topics