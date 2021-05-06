Benefits worth Rs. 65,000 on BS6-compliant Tata cars this May

In an attempt to increase sales, Tata dealerships across India are offering great deals on models like Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier.

These benefits are available till the end of May and can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses.

They are subject to the availability of stock and might vary from city to city.

Tata Tiago: Price begins at Rs. 4.85 lakh

This month, Tata Tiago can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 25,000.

It has a chromed grille, a rear spoiler, projector headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags.

The hatchback is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 84.5hp/113Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Tata Tigor: Price starts at Rs. 5.49 lakh

Tata Tigor is available with benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 this month.

It offers projector headlights with DRLs, a chromed grille, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The car has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags.

It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 84.5hp/113Nm and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Tata Nexon: Price begins at Rs. 7.09 lakh

Discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 are available on the Nexon and Nexon EV.

The vehicles have a cascading grille, adjustable headlamps, designer wheels, a touchscreen infotainment console, a sunroof, and multiple airbags.

The fuel-based Nexon is available with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (108.5hp/260Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit (118.3hp/170Nm). The Nexon EV runs on a 127hp motor linked to a 30.2kWh battery.

Tata Harrier: Price starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh

Finally, the Harrier is up for grabs with offers of up to Rs. 65,000 (depending on the variant).

The SUV has a blacked-out grille, projector headlights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. There is a 5-seater cabin with cruise control, six airbags, and an 8.8-inch infotainment console.

It is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates 167.6hp/350Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual/AMT gearbox.