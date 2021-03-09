Home / News / Auto News / Discounts worth Rs. 40,000 announced on Volkswagen Polo, Vento cars
Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 40,000 announced on Volkswagen Polo, Vento cars

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Mar 09, 2021, 06:07 pm
Discounts worth Rs. 40,000 announced on Volkswagen Polo, Vento cars

In an attempt to increase sales, Volkswagen dealerships are offering great deals and discounts on the Polo hatchback and Vento sedan in India.

These offers are valid only till the end of March and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, as well as exchange bonuses.

Here are more details.

In this article
A detailed look at the offers The cars sport a honeycomb mesh grille They run on a 109hp, 1.0-liter petrol engine Both the cars have a spacious 5-seater cabin Volkswagen Polo and Vento: Pricing and availability

Information

A detailed look at the offers

The Volkswagen Polo is up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the Vento can be purchased only with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.

Exteriors

The cars sport a honeycomb mesh grille

While the Volkswagen Polo is a hatchback, the Vento has the proportions of a sedan.

They have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek blacked-out grille with a honeycomb mesh, and a trapezoidal air vent. For lighting, they come with halogen and LED headlights, respectively.

On the sides, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information

They run on a 109hp, 1.0-liter petrol engine

Volkswagen Polo and Vento are powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 108.62hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the vehicles are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Both the cars have a spacious 5-seater cabin

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento have a spacious 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rear parking sensors, and a power steering wheel with cruise control.

The cars house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer are available.

Information

Volkswagen Polo and Vento: Pricing and availability

In India, the Volkswagen Polo hatchback starts at Rs. 6.01 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.92 lakh. Meanwhile, the Vento sedan falls in the Rs. 8.69-13.68 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Volvo XC40 Recharge, with 418km of range, unveiled in India
Latest News
Apple to soon start iPhone 12's production in India
Business
Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back at Rahul Gandhi's "backbencher" taunt
Politics
COVAXIN Phase-II trial interim data shows better reactogenicity, safety: Lancet
Science
COVID-19: What precautions should be followed by those 'fully vaccinated'?
Science
Delhi HC slams flight passengers for not wearing masks properly
India
Latest Auto News
Volvo XC40 Recharge, with 418km of range, unveiled in India
Auto
Prior to India launch, 2021 Aprilia RS 660's prices leaked
Auto
Honda Activa 125 scooter is available with Rs. 5,000 cashback
Auto
2021 Tata Safari's waiting period increases to 2.5 months
Auto
This is how Ola's electric scooter will look like
Auto
Trending Topics