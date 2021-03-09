Discounts worth Rs. 40,000 announced on Volkswagen Polo, Vento cars

The Volkswagen Polo is up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the Vento can be purchased only with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.
Volkswagen Polo and Vento are powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 108.62hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the vehicles are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
In India, the Volkswagen Polo hatchback starts at Rs. 6.01 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.92 lakh. Meanwhile, the Vento sedan falls in the Rs. 8.69-13.68 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).