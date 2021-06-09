Home / News / Auto News / Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel edition breaks cover
Auto

Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel edition breaks cover

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 06:44 pm
Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel edition breaks cover
Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel unveiled, sale starts next month

Inspired by the concept of the Diavel 'Materico,' Ducati has unveiled a Black and Steel variant of its Diavel 1260 S motorbike. It will be available in select markets from July. It features glossy gray and matte black colors combined with asymmetrical graphics. There are also yellow accents on the frame, seat, and lower part of the tail. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike has a full-LED lighting setup

The Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel sits on a steel trellis frame and has a sporty design featuring a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, stubby dual exhaust tips, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on black alloy wheels. It has a 17-liter fuel tank and weighs 221kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 162hp, 1,262cc engine

The Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel draws power from a 1,262cc, V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 162hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 129Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has 48mm USD front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 48mm Ohlins adjustable USD forks on the front side and a fully adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel: Pricing and availability

The Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel will be showcased in Italy at the MIMO Motor Show from June 10-13. Though its pricing details have not been revealed, it will carry some premium over the standard model, which costs Rs. 21.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
McLaren's India car line-up to start at Rs. 3.72 crore

Latest News

Rafael Nadal overcomes Schwartzman to enter the French Open semi-final

Sports

Did Sushant-Sara take drugs on 'Kedarnath' sets? Nitish Bharadwaj answers

Entertainment

'Raabta' anniversary: Kriti Sanon talks about her 'connection' with SSR

Entertainment

Production of Pixel Fold's display rumored to commence in October

Science

'The Family Man 2': How much did the actors receive?

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

McLaren's India car line-up to start at Rs. 3.72 crore

Auto

Hyundai CRETA SX Executive to be launched in India soon

Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on BS6 Kawasaki bikes this June

Auto

Prior to launch, Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India

Auto

Variants and features of 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA sedan revealed

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle debuts at Rs. 23.5 lakh

Auto

BS6-compliant Ducati Diavel 1260 bike launched at Rs. 18.5 lakh

Auto

Ducati teases BS6-compliant Diavel 1260 bike in India; launch imminent

Auto

Ducati Multistrada 950 S launched in new GP White livery

Auto
Trending Topics