Ducati Multistrada 950 S launched in new GP White livery

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 12:57 pm
Ducati Multistrada 950 S launched in new GP White livery
Ducati Multistrada 950 S gets a new shade in India

Ducati has launched a new 'GP White' color scheme for its Multistrada 950 S adventure bike in India. The MotoGP-inspired paintwork has gray, white, and red accents. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an aggressive design and comes with many electronic riding aids. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 937cc, L-Twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console

The Ducati Multistrada 950 S has a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a prominent beak, a raised windscreen, and backlit handlebar controls. It packs a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument console, an LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights, an LED taillight, and rides on spoked/alloy wheels. The bike weighs 230kg and is now available in two shades: GP White and Ducati Red.

It is fueled by a 111hp, 937cc engine

The Ducati Multistrada 950 S is powered by a BS6-compliant 937cc, L-Twin, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a quick-shifter. The mill generates a maximum power of 111hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 96Nm at 7,750rpm.

The vehicle has four riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Ducati Multistrada 950 S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control. It also has four ride modes: Sport, Urban, Touring, and Enduro. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Ducati's own Skyhook Suspension Evo setup.

Ducati Multistrada 950 S: Pricing

In India, the Ducati Multistrada 950 S in GP White livery carries a price-tag of Rs. 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it goes against rivals like the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and BMW F 900 XR.

