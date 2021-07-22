Home / News / Auto News / Ducati Multistrada V4 debuts in India at Rs. 19 lakh
Ducati Multistrada V4 debuts in India at Rs. 19 lakh

Ducati Multistrada V4 goes official in India

Italian automaker Ducati has introduced the Multistrada V4 adventure touring bike in the Indian market. It is priced starting at Rs. 18.99 lakh and comes in standard V4 and V4 S variants. The two-wheeler is offered with several electronic riding aids and has an aggressive off-road-friendly design. It runs on a V4 Granturismo engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

The bike has spoked wheels and a digital instrument console

Ducati Multistrada V4 sits on a monocoque chassis and features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a split-style seat, a raised transparent windscreen, and an upswept exhaust. It also gets a digital instrument console with support for Ducati Connect system, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on spoked wheels. The Multistrada V4 S packs a 6.5-inch adjustable dashboard with integrated navigation system.

Information

A 170hp, 1,158cc engine fuels the bike

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is powered by a V4 Granturismo 1,158cc engine which produces 170hp of power at 10,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Blind spot detection is available for improved safety

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is armed with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. Suspension duties on the V4 model are handled by inverted front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock unit, while the V4 S offers a semi-active Ducati Skyhook electronic suspension.

Information

Ducati Multistrada V4: Pricing

In India, the Ducati Multistrada V4 starts at Rs. 18.99 lakh for the standard V4 Ducati Red model. The V4 S costs Rs. 23.1 lakh and Rs. 23.3 lakh for the Ducati Red and Aviator Grey color options, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

