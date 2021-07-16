Home / News / Auto News / Ducati India starts accepting bookings for the Multistrada V4 bike
Ducati India starts accepting bookings for the Multistrada V4 bike

Harshita Malik
Ducati is gearing up to launch the Multistrada V4 tourer bike in India this month. Now, the company's dealerships have started accepting bookings for the motorbike against a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. It will be offered in standard V4 and V4 S variants. The bike runs on a 1,158cc V4 engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Ducati Multistrada V4 has a fuel capacity of 22-liter

Ducati Multistrada V4 sits on a monocoque chassis and features an aggressive-looking design with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. It also gets a digital instrument system, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. Dimensions-wise, the two-wheeler has a wheelbase of 1,567mm and a kerb weight of 215kg.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is powered by a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder motor that generates 170hp of power at 10,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Ducati Multistrada V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with front and rear radar system, dual-channel ABS, wheelie control, cruise control, blind spot detection, and vehicle hold control. Suspension duties on the standard V4 model are taken care of by fully-adjustable front forks and an adjustable mono-shock rear unit. The Multistrada V4 S variant gets a Ducati Skyhook Suspension system.

The official pricing details of the Multistrada V4 in India will be announced at the time of its launch later this month. It is currently up for pre-bookings and is expected to cost around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

