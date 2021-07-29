Home / News / Auto News / Ducati Multistrada V4 arrives at dealerships; deliveries underway
Ducati Multistrada V4 arrives at dealerships; deliveries underway

Ducati Multistrada V4 starts reaching dealerships in India

Ducati had launched its Multistrada V4 motorbike in India last week. Now, the vehicle has started arriving at dealerships and deliveries have also begun. The Multistrada V4 is offered in standard V4 and V4 S models in India and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 18.99 lakh. It has an off-road-friendly design, offers several electronic riding aids, and runs on a V4 Granturismo engine.

It offers a digital instrument console and full-LED lighting

Ducati Multistrada V4 has a dry weight of 215kg

The Ducati Multistrada V4 features an aggressive design with a muscular fuel tank, a raised transparent windscreen, an upswept exhaust, and a split-style seat. It also houses a digital instrument panel, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. The standard model is available in a Ducati Red paint job while the V4 S is offered in an additional Aviation Gray color.

A 1,158cc engine fuels the bike

The Ducati Multistrada V4 draws power from a 1,158cc motor which produces 170hp of power at 10,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Disc brakes are offered on both the wheels

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, vehicle hold control, radar-based adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection. The vanilla V4 variant gets inverted front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock unit while the V4 S is offered with a semi-active Ducati Skyhook electronic suspension.

Ducati Multistrada V4: Pricing and availability

In India, the Ducati Multistrada V4's standard model costs Rs. 18.99 lakh, while the V4 S is available at Rs. 23.1 lakh and Rs. 23.3 lakh for the Ducati Red and Aviator Grey color variants, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

