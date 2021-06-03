Home / News / Auto News / Ducati to launch Multistrada V4 in India by July 2021
Auto

Ducati to launch Multistrada V4 in India by July 2021

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 12:00 pm
Ducati to launch Multistrada V4 in India by July 2021
Ducati Multistrada V4's India launch timeline revealed

As an addition to its portfolio of adventure touring bikes in India, Italian automaker Ducati is planning to launch the 2021 Multistrada V4 in the country toward the end of June or early July. To recall, the vehicle was unveiled in November last year and it comes in three variants: standard V4, V4 S, and V4 S Sport. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

It sports a digital instrument console

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 sits on a monocoque chassis and features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. It also houses a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 19-inch front wheels and 17-inch rear wheels. The two-wheeler has a kerb weight of 215kg and a fuel capacity of 22-liter.

Information

The bike runs on a 168hp, V4 Granturismo engine

The Ducati Multistrada V4 draws power from a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, V4 Granturismo engine that generates 168hp of power at 10,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

It gets a range of safety features including blind-spot detection

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with wheelie control, vehicle hold control, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot detection. Suspension duties on the V4 model are taken care of by fully adjustable inverted front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock unit. The S and S Sport variants get a Ducati Skyhook Suspension system.

Information

Ducati Multistrada V4: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 in India will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, in the US, it carries a starting price-tag of $19,995 (roughly Rs. 14.6 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BMW i4 all-electric sedan, with a 590km of range, revealed

Latest News

2021 Ducati Monster to debut in India by Q4 2021

Auto

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya welcome first child

Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: How Israelis neutralize Palestinian buildings - Physics behind it

Science

Around 10,000 volunteers quit ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Sports

Most COVID-19 vaccines might offer lasting protection: Study

Science

Latest Auto News

BMW i4 all-electric sedan, with a 590km of range, revealed

Auto

2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition launched in the US

Auto

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to debut in India next week

Auto

Beyonce and Jay-Z may have commissioned the $28 million Rolls-Royce

Auto

2021 SKODA KODIAQ's India launch set for third quarter

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased in India; coming soon

Auto

Ducati sells 5,000 units of the new Multistrada V4 globally

Auto

Ducati India begins delivering the Streetfighter V4 roadster bike

Auto

Ducati Streetfighter V4 to debut in India soon, confirms teaser

Auto