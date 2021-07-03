Home / News / Auto News / Ducati India teases Multistrada V4; to be launched this month
Ducati India teases Multistrada V4; to be launched this month

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 11:25 am
Ducati India teases Multistrada V4; to be launched this month
Ducati Multistrada V4's India launch confirmed for this month

Ducati will introduce the Multistrada V4 touring bike in India later this month, an official teaser video has confirmed. To recall, the two wheeler was unveiled in November last year with a semi-faired design, a V4 Granturismo engine, and a host of electronic riding aids. It is offered in three variants: V4, V4 S, and V4 S Sport. Here's our roundup.

Take a look at the teaser

It has an all-LED lighting setup

Ducati Multistrada V4 has a kerb weight of 215kg

The Ducati Multistrada V4 sits on a monocoque chassis and features a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. It houses a digital instrument console, a full-LED lighting, and rides on 19- and 17-inch front and rear wheels. The top-end V4 S Sport offers an Akrapovic carbon fiber and titanium silencer and a carbon fiber front fender.

A 168hp Granturismo engine fuels the bike

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is powered by a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, V4 Granturismo engine that generates 168hp of power at 10,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Dual-channel ABS is available for improved handling on the roads

The Ducati Multistrada V4 gets disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, wheelie control, vehicle hold control, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection. The V4 model is equipped with fully-adjustable front forks and an adjustable mono-shock rear unit with Marzocchi's cantilever layout. The S and S Sport variants have a Ducati Skyhook Suspension system with auto-levelling function.

Ducati Multistrada V4: Pricing

The pricing details of the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 in India will be announced at the time of launch later this month. For reference, in the US, it starts at $19,995 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh).

