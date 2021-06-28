Ducati PRO-I EVO e-scooter goes official at around Rs. 35,000

Ducati unveils its PRO-I EVO electric scooter

Italian automaker Ducati's Urban e-Mobility division has unveiled its cheapest electric scooter, called the PRO-I EVO. Its debut in India seems unlikely. The vehicle has a foldable design and packs an LED display on the handlebars. It draws power from a 36V 280Wh battery pack and delivers an estimated range of 25-30km on a single charge. Here are more details.

The e-scooter rides on 8.5-inch wheels

Ducati PRO-I EVO sits on an aluminium alloy frame and sports a long handle as well as a flat footboard. It rides on 8.5-inch wheels wrapped in inflatable tires. The scooter packs LED lights and a color LED display on the handlebars with support for the company's User App. It tips the scales at 12kg and can bear a maximum load of 100kg.

It has a top-speed of 25km/h

The Ducati PRO-I EVO is powered by a 350W electric motor linked to a 36V 280Wh battery pack. The vehicle delivers an estimated range of 25-30km and has a top-speed of 25km/h.

Three riding modes are available

For ensuring the safety of the rider, the Ducati PRO-I EVO is equipped with an e-brake on the front wheel and a disc brake on the rear wheel. The electric scooter also offers cruise control and three riding modes: Eco, D, and S. Each mode offers a different maximum speed limitation. The frame also includes an anti-vibration mechanism, which makes the vehicle more stable.

Ducati PRO-I EVO: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Ducati PRO-I EVO carries a price-tag of €399 (around Rs. 35,300), making it the company's cheapest two-wheeler. However, the electric scooter is unlikely to make its way to India.