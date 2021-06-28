Home / News / Auto News / Ducati PRO-I EVO e-scooter goes official at around Rs. 35,000
Auto

Ducati PRO-I EVO e-scooter goes official at around Rs. 35,000

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 01:07 pm
Ducati PRO-I EVO e-scooter goes official at around Rs. 35,000
Ducati unveils its PRO-I EVO electric scooter

Italian automaker Ducati's Urban e-Mobility division has unveiled its cheapest electric scooter, called the PRO-I EVO. Its debut in India seems unlikely. The vehicle has a foldable design and packs an LED display on the handlebars. It draws power from a 36V 280Wh battery pack and delivers an estimated range of 25-30km on a single charge. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The e-scooter rides on 8.5-inch wheels

Ducati PRO-I EVO sits on an aluminium alloy frame and sports a long handle as well as a flat footboard. It rides on 8.5-inch wheels wrapped in inflatable tires. The scooter packs LED lights and a color LED display on the handlebars with support for the company's User App. It tips the scales at 12kg and can bear a maximum load of 100kg.

Information

It has a top-speed of 25km/h

The Ducati PRO-I EVO is powered by a 350W electric motor linked to a 36V 280Wh battery pack. The vehicle delivers an estimated range of 25-30km and has a top-speed of 25km/h.

Safety

Three riding modes are available

For ensuring the safety of the rider, the Ducati PRO-I EVO is equipped with an e-brake on the front wheel and a disc brake on the rear wheel. The electric scooter also offers cruise control and three riding modes: Eco, D, and S. Each mode offers a different maximum speed limitation. The frame also includes an anti-vibration mechanism, which makes the vehicle more stable.

Information

Ducati PRO-I EVO: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Ducati PRO-I EVO carries a price-tag of €399 (around Rs. 35,300), making it the company's cheapest two-wheeler. However, the electric scooter is unlikely to make its way to India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
SKODA KUSHAQ SUV launched in India at Rs. 10.5 lakh

Latest News

Vivo Y51A gets a new 6GB RAM variant in India

Technology

India takes up Covishield's exclusion from the EU's 'Green Pass'

India

Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record: Details here

Sports

Lady cops who have scorched the screens with their fierceness

Entertainment

Tata Tiago XT(O) debuts in India at Rs. 5.48 lakh

Auto

Latest Auto News

Mahindra XUV700's teaser confirms largest-in-segment sunroof

Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ SUV launched in India at Rs. 10.5 lakh

Auto

BMW 5 Series (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

BMW R 1300 GS adventure bike previewed in spy shots

Auto

Yamaha FZ-X neo-retro roadster makes way to dealerships: Details here

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

SsangYong Korando e-Motion BEV, with a 420km range, breaks cover

Auto

2022 Jaguar I-PACE SUV, with some tech updates, goes official

Auto

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder launched at Rs. 3.5 crore

Auto

2021 Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle debuts at Rs. 23.5 lakh

Auto
Trending Topics