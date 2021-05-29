Ducati recalls Scrambler Nightshift motorcycle over turn signals issue

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 29, 2021, 03:00 pm

228 units of Ducati Scrambler Nightshift recalled

Ducati has recalled around 228 units of its Scrambler Nightshift in the US due to an issue related to the turn signals. The turn indicators on the bike do not offer 'effective projected luminous lens area requirements,' as mandated by the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The company's dealers will rectify the flawed turn signals for all affected customers for free. Here's our roundup.

Design

It houses an LCD instrument panel

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift sits on a tubular steel trellis frame and features a cafe-racer styled flat seat, a chopped front mud-guard, a wide aluminium handlebar, and a rounded headlight. It also sports an all-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument system, and rides on spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli MT60 tires. The two-wheeler has a kerb weight of 180kg.

Information

The bike runs on a 73hp, 803cc engine

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift draws power from an 803cc, L-twin, dual-valve engine that produces 73hp of maximum power at 8,250rpm and 66.2Nm of torque at 5,750rpm. Transmission duties on the vehicle are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

To ensure safety of the rider, the Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch cornering ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a pre-load adjustable Kayaba mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: Pricing

In India, the Ducati Scrambler Nightshift was launched in March and it carries a price-tag of Rs. 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). While the current recall is happening in the US, it is unclear if the units sold in India are affected by the turn signals issue.