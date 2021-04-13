Home / News / Auto News / Unofficial pre-bookings for Ducati Streetfighter V4 now open in India
Unofficial pre-bookings for Ducati Streetfighter V4 now open in India

Harshita Malik
Unofficial pre-bookings for Ducati Streetfighter V4 now open in India

Ducati will reportedly launch its Streetfighter V4 naked roadster in India by the end of this month. In the latest development, select dealerships have started unofficially accepting pre-bookings for the bike.

As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty look and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine.

Design

It offers an all-LED lighting setup

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 features an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, and an underbelly exhaust.

It houses a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It has a kerb weight of 178kg.

The motorcycle is offered in Dark Stealth and Ducati Red color options.

Information

The bike runs on a 205hp, 1,103cc engine

Under the hood, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 draws power from a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that produces 205hp of maximum power at 12,750rpm and 123Nm of peak torque at 11,500rpm. The mill comes linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the sides ensure safety

For the safety of the rider, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.

Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by Showa's telescopic forks on the front side and a Sachs' mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Pricing and availability

Ducati will announce the pricing and availability details of its Streetfighter V4 motorcycle in India at the time of its launch, which should happen by the end of April. Meanwhile, it is expected to cost around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

