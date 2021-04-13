Unofficial pre-bookings for Ducati Streetfighter V4 now open in India

Under the hood, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 draws power from a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that produces 205hp of maximum power at 12,750rpm and 123Nm of peak torque at 11,500rpm. The mill comes linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch.
Ducati will announce the pricing and availability details of its Streetfighter V4 motorcycle in India at the time of its launch, which should happen by the end of April. Meanwhile, it is expected to cost around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).