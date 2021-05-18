Ducati India begins delivering the Streetfighter V4 roadster bike

Italian automaker Ducati has commenced the deliveries of its latest naked roadster, the Streetfighter V4 motorcycle in India. To recall, it was launched in the country last week. The bike comes in three variants: Ducati Streetfighter V4, Streetfighter V4 S, and Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black. It offers a fully-digital instrument cluster, a BS6-compliant 1,103cc engine, and an array of riding aids.

Design

It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 sits on an aluminium alloy frame and features an aggressive-looking naked design. It has a muscular fuel tank, split seats, an underbelly exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. It also houses a fully-digital instrument console, all-LED lights, MotoGP-inspired winglets, and rides on 17-inch blacked-out wheels. The bike is available in Dark Stealth (V4 S model only) and Ducati Red color options.

Information

It runs on a 205hp, 1,103cc motor

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,103cc V4 engine that generates 205hp of maximum power at 13,000rpm and 122Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is equipped with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with twin 300mm discs on the front and a 245mm disc brake on the rear wheel. The bike also gets cornering ABS, slide control, wheelie control, power launch, and engine brake control. For managing the suspension duties, there are Showa Big Piston Forks up front and a Sachs mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Pricing and availability

The standard Ducati Streetfighter V4 costs Rs. 19.99 lakh, while the Streetfighter V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S Dark Stealth are priced at Rs. 22.99 lakh and Rs. 23.19 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). The bike is currently on sale in India.