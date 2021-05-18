Home / News / Auto News / Ducati India begins delivering the Streetfighter V4 roadster bike
Auto

Ducati India begins delivering the Streetfighter V4 roadster bike

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 18, 2021, 08:07 pm
Ducati India begins delivering the Streetfighter V4 roadster bike
Ducati Streetfighter V4's deliveries begin in India

Italian automaker Ducati has commenced the deliveries of its latest naked roadster, the Streetfighter V4 motorcycle in India. To recall, it was launched in the country last week. The bike comes in three variants: Ducati Streetfighter V4, Streetfighter V4 S, and Streetfighter V4 S Stealth Black. It offers a fully-digital instrument cluster, a BS6-compliant 1,103cc engine, and an array of riding aids.

In this article
Design

It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 sits on an aluminium alloy frame and features an aggressive-looking naked design. It has a muscular fuel tank, split seats, an underbelly exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. It also houses a fully-digital instrument console, all-LED lights, MotoGP-inspired winglets, and rides on 17-inch blacked-out wheels. The bike is available in Dark Stealth (V4 S model only) and Ducati Red color options.

Information

It runs on a 205hp, 1,103cc motor

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,103cc V4 engine that generates 205hp of maximum power at 13,000rpm and 122Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is equipped with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers with twin 300mm discs on the front and a 245mm disc brake on the rear wheel. The bike also gets cornering ABS, slide control, wheelie control, power launch, and engine brake control. For managing the suspension duties, there are Showa Big Piston Forks up front and a Sachs mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Pricing and availability

The standard Ducati Streetfighter V4 costs Rs. 19.99 lakh, while the Streetfighter V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S Dark Stealth are priced at Rs. 22.99 lakh and Rs. 23.19 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). The bike is currently on sale in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Lamborghini to launch its first all-electric car by 2030

Latest News

Congress-created toolkit calls new COVID-19 variant 'Modi strain,' alleges BJP

Politics

England include Bracey and Robinson in 15-man squad versus NZ

Sports

'Alma Matters' review: Half-hearted approach; IITians can resonate, others won't

Entertainment

Google teases Wear OS update ahead of I/O 2021

Science

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day: Movies/documentaries that best dealt with AIDS

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Yamaha YZF-R7, with a 689cc engine, goes official

Auto

Triumph launches Steve McQueen and Sandstorm edition Scramblers in India

Auto

Discounts up to Rs. 2.50 lakh on BS6 Harley-Davidson bikes

Auto

Land Rover's next-generation Evoque, Discovery Sport to use EV-focused platform

Auto

New-generation Renault Duster likely to debut in India next year

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 bike launched at Rs. 20 lakh

Auto

Ducati Streetfighter V4 to debut in India soon, confirms teaser

Auto

2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 officially listed in India

Auto

Unofficial pre-bookings for Ducati Streetfighter V4 now open in India

Auto
Trending Topics