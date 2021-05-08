Home / News / Auto News / Ducati Streetfighter V4 to debut in India soon, confirms teaser
Auto

Ducati Streetfighter V4 to debut in India soon, confirms teaser

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 08, 2021, 05:10 pm
Ducati Streetfighter V4 to debut in India soon, confirms teaser

Ducati is planning to launch the Streetfighter V4 naked roadster in India soon, as confirmed by the company. It is already available in the global markets. In India, select dealerships have already started accepting pre-bookings for the bike. The Streetfighter V4 has an aggressive design and comes with a host of electronic riding aids as well as a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine.

In this article
Design

It tips the scales at 178kg

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 has a sporty design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, wide handlebars, and an underbelly exhaust. It sports a fully digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, designer black wheels, and has a kerb weight of 178kg. In the international markets, the bike is offered in Dark Stealth and Ducati Red color options.

Information

The motorcycle runs on a 205hp, 1,103cc motor

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is powered by a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder mill that generates 205hp of maximum power at 12,750rpm and 123Nm of peak torque at 11,500rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS ensures rider's safety

In order to ensure the safety of the rider, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is armed with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by Showa's telescopic forks on the front and Sachs' mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Pricing

Ducati will announce the pricing and availability details of its Streetfighter V4 in India at the time of launch. However, considering the specifications and features, it is expected to cost around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
These Mahindra cars have become costlier in India

Latest News

La Liga, Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid: List of records broken

Sports

Indian hockey legend MK Kaushik dies of COVID-19 complications

Sports

Let's celebrate Enrique Iglesias as he turns 46 today

Entertainment

Blake Lively to turn highly-skilled assassin for Netflix's 'Lady Killer'

Entertainment

Pakistan's Abid Ali slams maiden Test double-century: The key numbers

Sports

Latest Auto News

Renault teases Megane E-TECH Electric SUV with the new logo

Auto

Prior to launch in India, BS6-compliant CFMoto 650GT motorbike teased

Auto

Mahindra to launch eKUV100 and eXUV300 in India by 2022

Auto

Husqvarna reveals Vektorr concept e-scooter; to be launched in 2022

Auto

MG Astor (ZS Petrol) SUV's first impression: A smart crossover

Auto
Trending Topics