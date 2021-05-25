Home / News / Auto News / Lebanon's first-ever car is a sporty-looking all-electric coupe
Auto

Lebanon's first-ever car is a sporty-looking all-electric coupe

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 25, 2021, 12:23 pm
Lebanon's first-ever car is a sporty-looking all-electric coupe
The Electra Quds Rise is Lebanon's first car

Lebanese automaker EV Electra has revealed its Quds Rise model. It will enter production later this year. The country's first-ever car has a Porsche Cayman-inspired look and offers a minimalist cabin. It draws power from an electric powertrain, can clock a top-speed of 165km/h, and promises a range of 450km on a single charge. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has dagger-shaped headlights

The Electra Quds Rise EV is built on a "superlight aluminium chassis" and features a muscular bonnet, a dome-shaped black grille, a wide air dam, and dagger-shaped headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by two doors, sleek ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 18-inch forged aluminium wheels. Sleek taillights and L-shaped DRLs are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 160hp, electric powertrain

Electra Quds Rise EV packs an electric motor, a 50kW Lithium-ion battery pack, and a single-speed gearbox. The setup delivers a combined output of 160hp. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in five seconds, has a top-speed of 165km/h, and delivers a range of 450km.

Interiors

The vehicle packs a 15.9-inch touchscreen infotainment console

The Electra Quds Rise EV has a minimalist 2-seater cabin, featuring a simple dashboard and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. Customers can pick from several interior trims. It houses a stylish instrument cluster and a 15.9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras are expected.

Information

Electra Quds Rise EV: Pricing and availability

The Electra Quds Rise EV will hit showrooms in 2022 and is expected to cost $30,000 (approximately Rs. 21.8 lakh). The brand hopes to manufacture 10,000 units of the car by next year.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Genesis GV70's prices revealed; sale starts later this year

Latest News

After Munmun Dutta, Yuvika Choudhary utters casteist slur, angers netizens

Entertainment

'Leave Before You Love Me' review: A potential party anthem

Entertainment

French Open, Rafael Nadal can script history: Decoding the stats

Sports

US: Indian-origin family returns $1 million lottery ticket to winner

World

CJI cites 'rule of law'; Centre's CBI chief picks dropped

India

Latest Auto News

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA debuts in India at Rs. 42 lakh

Auto

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber bike launched at Rs. 11.75 lakh

Auto

Discount worth Rs. 3.3 lakh on the Volvo XC40 SUV

Auto

Royal Enfield registers 'Scram' motorcycle name in India

Auto

Ranveer Singh brings home a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Opel reveals its Manta GSe ElektroMOD one-off electric car

Auto

Volkswagen ID.X concept electric hatchback, with 329hp powertrain, unveiled

Auto

Citroen's 'My Ami Cargo' is an adorable battery-powered commercial vehicle

Auto

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, with refreshed look and twin motors, unveiled

Auto
Trending Topics