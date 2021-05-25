Lebanon's first-ever car is a sporty-looking all-electric coupe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 25, 2021, 12:23 pm

The Electra Quds Rise is Lebanon's first car

Lebanese automaker EV Electra has revealed its Quds Rise model. It will enter production later this year. The country's first-ever car has a Porsche Cayman-inspired look and offers a minimalist cabin. It draws power from an electric powertrain, can clock a top-speed of 165km/h, and promises a range of 450km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has dagger-shaped headlights

The Electra Quds Rise EV is built on a "superlight aluminium chassis" and features a muscular bonnet, a dome-shaped black grille, a wide air dam, and dagger-shaped headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by two doors, sleek ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 18-inch forged aluminium wheels. Sleek taillights and L-shaped DRLs are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 160hp, electric powertrain

Electra Quds Rise EV packs an electric motor, a 50kW Lithium-ion battery pack, and a single-speed gearbox. The setup delivers a combined output of 160hp. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in five seconds, has a top-speed of 165km/h, and delivers a range of 450km.

Interiors

The vehicle packs a 15.9-inch touchscreen infotainment console

The Electra Quds Rise EV has a minimalist 2-seater cabin, featuring a simple dashboard and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. Customers can pick from several interior trims. It houses a stylish instrument cluster and a 15.9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking cameras are expected.

Information

Electra Quds Rise EV: Pricing and availability

The Electra Quds Rise EV will hit showrooms in 2022 and is expected to cost $30,000 (approximately Rs. 21.8 lakh). The brand hopes to manufacture 10,000 units of the car by next year.