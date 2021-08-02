Home / News / Auto News / EVTRIC Axis and Ride electric scooters launched in India
EVTRIC Axis and Ride electric scooters launched in India

Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 02, 2021
EVTRIC Axis and Ride electric scooters launched in India
EVTRIC Motors launches two e-scooters in India

Pune-based start-up EVTRIC Motors has launched its EVTRIC Axis and EVTRIC Ride scooters in India. They are up for grabs across seven cities. As for the highlights, the vehicles have a minimalist look and pack a digital instrument cluster. They draw power from an electric powertrain and promise a range of 75km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Design

The scooters have 12-inch wheels and a side stand indicator

EVTRIC Axis
EVTRIC Ride

EVTRIC Axis and EVTRIC Ride have a headlight-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side stand sensor. The e-scooters offer an LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster, and ride on 12-inch wheels. The former is offered in four shades including Mercury White and Persian Red, while the latter is available in five colors including Silver and Nobel Gray.

Information

The vehicles have a top-speed of 25km/h

EVTRIC Axis and EVTRIC Ride pack a 250W electric motor and a detachable Lithium-ion battery pack that can be fully charged in 3.5 hours. The setup allows the two-wheelers to clock a top-speed of 25km/h and deliver a range of up to 75km per charge.

Safety

They are equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the EVTRIC Axis and EVTRIC Ride are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a reverse park assist facility. Suspension duties on the two electric scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable hydraulic shock absorber on the rear.

Information

EVTRIC Axis and EVTRIC Ride: Pricing and availability

In India, the EVTRIC Axis is priced at Rs. 64,994, while the EVTRIC Ride sports a price-figure of Rs. 67,996 (both prices, ex-showroom). The scooters are currently sold in seven cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Pune.

Bookings of Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black SUV are now open

