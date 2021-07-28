Home / News / Auto News / Toyota announces extended battery warranty on Camry and Vellfire
Toyota announces extended battery warranty on Camry and Vellfire

Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 28, 2021
Toyota announces extended battery warranty on Camry and Vellfire
Toyota Camry and Vellfire to get extended battery warranty from August

In a bid to encourage the adoption of electric cars in India, Toyota is extending the battery warranty on its two Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) available here, namely, the Camry and Vellfire. Starting August, the battery warranty on both the four-wheelers will be increased from the existing three years/1 lakh km to eight years/1.6 lakh km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

Both the cars have a full-LED lighting setup

Toyota Camry is a sedan, while the Vellfire is an MUV. Both the cars have a sculpted hood, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around LED taillamps. They are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. As for the dimensions, the Camry is 4,885mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,825mm, while the Vellfire has a length of 4,935mm and a wheelbase of 3,000mm.

They are fueled by a 2.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain

The Toyota Camry and Vellfire are powered by a BS6-compliant 2.5-liter petrol engine linked to an electric motor. In the former, the setup generates 215hp/221Nm, while in the latter it makes 115hp/198Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an automatic gearbox.

The vehicles offer auto climate control and touchscreen infotainment system

The Toyota Camry and Vellfire have a premium cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. They house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, crash sensors, electronic stability control, a vehicle stability control system, and a rear-view camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

Toyota Camry and Vellfire: Pricing

In India, the Toyota Camry sedan carries a price-tag of Rs. 40.59 lakh, while the Vellfire MUV sports a price-figure of Rs. 89.9 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

