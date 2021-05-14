Prior to debut, facelifted BMW X3 and iX3 spotted

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 01:47 pm

New BMW X3 and iX3 spotted in China

Prior to their unveiling in June, the facelifted BMW X3 and iX3 cars have been spotted on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The pictures suggest that the vehicles will sport a redesigned kidney grille, an aggressive front bumper, and updated headlamps as well as taillights. However, details regarding their interiors and powertrains are still under the wraps.

Exteriors

The cars will sport a black kidney grille

The facelifted BMW X3 and iX3 will have a muscular bonnet, a kidney grille with connected sides, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, they will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a window wiper will be available on the rear. The fuel-powered X3 will also have chunky dual exhaust vents.

Information

The iX3 is expected to deliver a range of 460km

The new BMW X3 should offer a 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 188hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol mill that churns out 248hp/350Nm. Meanwhile, the iX3 is likely to draw power from an electric powertrain that makes around 282hp/400Nm and promises a range of 460km/charge.

Interiors

They might offer an iDrive 8 infotainment system

The upcoming BMW X3 and iX3 are expected to have a 5-seater cabin with rear AC vents, auto climate control, a sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. They might pack an iDrive 8 touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should take care of the passengers' safety.

Information

Facelifted BMW X3 and iX3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the facelifted BMW X3 and iX3 will be revealed in June. In India, the new models should arrive sometime next year at prices starting around Rs. 56 lakh (ex-showroom).