TVS iQube becomes cheaper due to revised FAME II subsidy

Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 01:13 pm

TVS iQube's prices slashed by Rs. 11,250 in India

After the Indian government increased the subsidy for electric vehicles under the FAME II scheme, TVS iQube electric scooter is the latest two-wheeler to receive a price-cut. As a result of the amendment, the iQube has become cheaper by Rs. 11,250. However, the company is yet to announce the new prices. In the same vein, Ather 450X's prices were reduced last week.

Key details

Everything to know about the FAME II scheme

The FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme was announced in 2019 with a focus on the growth of electric vehicles. With the latest revision, the subsidy on EVs has been increased from Rs. 10,000/kWh to Rs. 15,000/kWh. To avail the benefit, electric two-wheelers need to offer a minimum range of 80km/charge and a minimum top-speed of 40km/h.

Design

TVS iQube offers an all-LED lighting setup

As far as its specifications are concerned, the TVS iQube features a dual-tone body with a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type single-piece seat, and a silvered grab rail. It houses a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED system for lighting, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler has a kerb weight of 118kg and a ground clearance of 150mm.

Information

It delivers a range of 75km/charge

The TVS iQube draws power from a 4.4kW electric motor and a 2.25kW Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 5.98hp/140Nm. The e-scooter has a range of 75km on a single charge.

Safety

Disc and drum brakes ensure the rider's safety

For the safety of the rider, the TVS iQube electric scooter is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and hydraulic twin-tube shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

TVS iQube: Revised pricing

As per the reports, the TVS iQube is now priced at Rs. 1.01 lakh in New Delhi and Rs. 1.10 lakh in Bengaluru (both prices, on-road). The new prices are inclusive of the increased FAME II subsidy benefit.