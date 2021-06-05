Home / News / Auto News / FELO FW06 e-scooter, with up to 140km range, goes official
Auto

FELO FW06 e-scooter, with up to 140km range, goes official

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 05, 2021
Based on the Kymco F9, FELO has launched the FW06 electric scooter in China. It is offered in two variants: GL and DX. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a futuristic look and comes with a TFT instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. It is offered with two battery packs and promises a range of up to 140km. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is available in two colors

FELO FW06 has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, and offers keyless ignition. The scooter packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer wheels. It tips the scales at 107kg. The vehicle is available in two shades: Fluorescent Green and Graffiti.

Performance

It is fueled by a 13hp electric powertrain

FELO FW06 has an electric motor linked to a 2-speed gearbox. The setup delivers a combined output of 13.4hp/30Nm and allows the vehicle to clock a top-speed of 110km/h. The GL variant packs an 80Ah Lithium-ion battery and delivers a range of 110km, while the DX trim gets an 88Ah battery and lasts for 140km on a single charge.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the FELO FW06 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

FELO FW06: Pricing and availability

In China, the GL and DX variants of the FELO FW06 carry a price-tag of CNY 26,800 (roughly Rs. 3.05 lakh) and CNY 28,800 (around Rs. 3.28 lakh), respectively. The scooter will not arrive in India as the brand has no presence here.

