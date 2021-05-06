Ferrari unveils limited-run 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A supercars

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 11:42 am

Ferrari has unveiled its 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A supercars as the limited-edition models of the 812 Superfast and 812 GTS, respectively.

The company will make 999 units of the 812 Competizione and 599 units of the 812 Competizione A.

The vehicles have an aggressive design and run on the most powerful V12 production engine Ferrari has ever produced.

Exteriors

The cars have swept-back headlamps and sporty character lines

The Competizione and Competizione A have a muscular bonnet with a carbon blade running across it, swept-back headlights, an aggressive front bumper, and a splitter. They are flanked by ORVMs and designer wheels.

On the rear, the Competizione has an aluminium panel instead of conventional glass, while Competizione A gets a set of flying buttresses. A massive diffuser and rectangular exhausts are also available.

Interiors

Inside, multiple airbags and a flat-bottom steering wheel are available

The Ferrari 812 Competizione and Competizione A have a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring lighter door panels to reduce weight, carbon fiber elements, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel.

They pack a 6-speaker stereo and an integrated navigation system with a voice-activation facility.

For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a parking camera as well as rear parking sensors are available.

Performance

They run on an 830hp, 6.5-liter V12 engine

The Ferrari 812 Competizione and Competizione A draw power from a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The mill generates 830hp of power and 692Nm of torque.

The cars can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.85 seconds, 0-200km/h in 7.5 seconds, and can clock a top-speed of 340km/h.

A high-performance exhaust, Ferrari's side-slip control, and rear-wheel steering are also offered.

Information

Ferrari 812 Competizione and Competizione A: Pricing and availability

According to the reports, all the units of the Ferrari 812 Competizione and Competizione A have been spoken for. However, some units will make it to India and will be delivered next year. They are expected to cost over Rs. 10 crore (ex-showroom).