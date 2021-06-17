Home / News / Auto News / Ferrari to unveil new V6-powered sports car on June 24
Auto

Ferrari to unveil new V6-powered sports car on June 24

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 12:10 am

Italian automaker Ferrari has announced via a cryptic teaser video that it will unveil a new "revolutionary" sports car on June 24. Though details of the upcoming vehicle are currently unavailable, the brand is expected to introduce an entry-level model with a V6 hybrid powertrain, which was revealed back in September 2018. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will have sleek headlights and two doors

The car will have sleek headlights and two doors

In the past few weeks, the upcoming Ferrari car (codenamed F171) has been spied testing on the tracks. It is expected to have an aggressive design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by two doors, body-mounted ORVMs, and star-spoked wheels. Sleek taillights and dual exhaust tips are expected on the rear end.

Information

It will be fueled by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain

Ferrari F171 will be fueled by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. It will mate either an all-Ferrari V6 engine or Maserati's 3.0-liter, twin-turbo mill, with an electric motor and an SF90 Stradale-sourced battery pack. The setup will deliver a combined output of over 700hp of power.

Interiors

The vehicle will have a 2-seater cabin

The Ferrari F171 is expected to have a luxurious 2-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel without touch-sensitive controls. It is likely to pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

What about its availability?

The availability details of the Ferrari F171 will be announced at the time of unveiling on June 24. However, it is unclear if the premium vehicle will make its way to India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE bike launched at around Rs. 9 lakh

Latest News

Covovax India launch by September; trial for kids soon: SII

India

POCO X3 starts receiving Android 11 update in India

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Twitter loses safe harbor in India, and more

Science

#HealthBytes: Try these yoga asanas for a quick weight loss

Lifestyle

Samsung Galaxy M31 and M30s receive June 2021 security update

Science

Latest Auto News

Only 25 units of Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm for India

Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ to be launched in India on June 28

Auto

2021 Range Rover Velar SUV launched at Rs. 80 lakh

Auto

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour debuts at Rs. 37.2 lakh

Auto

TVS iQube becomes cheaper due to revised FAME II subsidy

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Nissan 400Z sports car to be unveiled on August 17

Auto

Rimac C_Two to debut with new moniker on June 1

Auto

Limited-run Ferrari 812 Superfast car, with 819hp V12 engine, revealed

Auto

Prior to debut, Mercedes-Benz reveals technical specifications of EQS sedan

Auto
Trending Topics