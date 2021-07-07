Ferrari Roma launched in India at Rs. 3.76 crore
Italian automaker Ferrari has launched its Roma sports car in India. It pays tribute to the city of Rome from the 1950-60s. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has a head-turning design and a spacious cabin with lots of technical features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 engine and boasts a top-speed of 320km/h. Here are more details.
The car has LED headlights and a rear spoiler
The Ferrari Roma has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a wide air vent, a prominent front splitter, and sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs. It is flanked by frameless doors, ORVMs, flared rear wheel arches, and star-spoked wheels. The rear section gets quad-LED taillights, four exhaust tips, and a spoiler with three settings, namely, Low Drag, Medium Downforce, and High Downforce.
The vehicle offers two seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel
Ferrari Roma has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with a 'floating' center console that divides the driver and passenger areas and a flat-bottom 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 16.0-inch curved digital instrument console, a vertically-mounted touchscreen infotainment panel, and a separate display for the passenger. On the safety front, the sports car offers multiple airbags, ABS, EBD and crash sensors, among other provisions.
It is fueled by a 612hp, 3.9-liter engine
Ferrari Roma is powered by a BS6-compliant 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 612hp and 760Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties. The four-wheeler can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and 0-200km/h in just 9.3 seconds. It has a top-speed of 320km/h.
Ferrari Roma: Pricing and rivals
In India, the Ferrari Roma carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 3.76 crore (ex-showroom). At this price-point, the vehicle goes against rivals such as the Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren GT, and the Mercedes-AMG GT-R.