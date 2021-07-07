Ferrari Roma launched in India at Rs. 3.76 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 06:57 pm

Italian automaker Ferrari has launched its Roma sports car in India. It pays tribute to the city of Rome from the 1950-60s. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has a head-turning design and a spacious cabin with lots of technical features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 engine and boasts a top-speed of 320km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and a rear spoiler

The Ferrari Roma has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a wide air vent, a prominent front splitter, and sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs. It is flanked by frameless doors, ORVMs, flared rear wheel arches, and star-spoked wheels. The rear section gets quad-LED taillights, four exhaust tips, and a spoiler with three settings, namely, Low Drag, Medium Downforce, and High Downforce.

Interiors

The vehicle offers two seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel

Ferrari Roma has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with a 'floating' center console that divides the driver and passenger areas and a flat-bottom 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 16.0-inch curved digital instrument console, a vertically-mounted touchscreen infotainment panel, and a separate display for the passenger. On the safety front, the sports car offers multiple airbags, ABS, EBD and crash sensors, among other provisions.

Engine

It is fueled by a 612hp, 3.9-liter engine

Ferrari Roma is powered by a BS6-compliant 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 612hp and 760Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties. The four-wheeler can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and 0-200km/h in just 9.3 seconds. It has a top-speed of 320km/h.

Information

Ferrari Roma: Pricing and rivals

In India, the Ferrari Roma carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 3.76 crore (ex-showroom). At this price-point, the vehicle goes against rivals such as the Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren GT, and the Mercedes-AMG GT-R.