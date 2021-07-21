Home / News / Auto News / Ferrari SF90 Stradale sets new lap record at Indianapolis
Ferrari SF90 Stradale sets new lap record at Indianapolis

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 06:07 pm

Ferrari's SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano, driven by Francesco Arati, has set a new lap record for a production vehicle at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the US. The hybrid supercar was equipped with certain race-inspired upgrades and set the record on July 15. It lapped around the 3.925km track in just 1:29.625 minutes and clocked a top-speed of 280.9km/h. Here are more details.

The car has titanium exhausts and carbon fiber rear spoiler

The car has titanium exhausts and carbon fiber rear spoiler

The record-setting Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a prominent front splitter, and narrow headlamps. It is flanked by sleek ORVMs, two doors, large air scoops, and designer multi-spoke wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2R tires. Squarish taillamps, titanium exhaust tips, and a carbon fiber spoiler are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It is fueled by a 986hp hybrid powertrain

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine linked to three electric motors. The setup delivers a combined output of 986hp/800Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

The vehicle offers two seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, a sculpted dashboard, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 6-speaker sound system and an integrated navigation system with a voice-activation facility. Apple CarPlay is also supported. Multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, and a backup camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale: Pricing

In the US, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale carries a starting price-tag of $507,000 (around Rs. 3.78 crore). However, no details regarding the car's pricing and availability in India are currently available.

